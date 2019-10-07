Social Club A and Colts the champs

The Boston Summer Dominoes League has drawn to a close.

Wyberton Sports and Social Club were the Division One champions, pipping their C team to the title by a point.

Robin Hood and SPC Outlaws finished close behind in third and fourth.

In Division Two, SPC Colts were the champions.

They finished 15 points clear of closest rivals the Eagle, with the King’s Head in third.

Boston Summer Dominoes League

Results:

Division One: SPC Outlaws 6 Arbor Club 3, Fairfield Lounge 7 Flying Club 2, WSSC A 5 New Inn A 4, Black Bull 6 Robin Hood 3, SPC Cosmos 5 WSSC C 4.

Division Two: Kings Head 5 Golden Lion B 4, Golden Lion A 4 SPC Colts 5, New Inn B 3 Bull & Dog 6, Eagle 4 Railway 5, Bull & Dog 2 Eagle 7.