Spalding too strong for Graves Park CC

SLBL Premier

Spalding 271-4, Graves Park 150 - Spalding won by 121 runs.

Graves Park CC were beaten by 121 runs at Spalding on Saturday.

Josh Newton’s 127 runs proved the difference before he was caught by Joe Gilbert off Ryan Lawson’s delivery.

Jonathan Miles (65) and Jon Manton (27) aided Spalding’s cause and they registered 271-4.

Lawson claimed three wickets for the loss of 80 runs with Lewis Skinner also taking a scalp.

The Parkmen began well with the bat as Gilbert (34), Mitch Griffiths (38) and Chris King (33) added to the tally. But no further batsman could add a double figure score as Graves Park were dismissed for 121.

Brandon Andrews (4-35) was the pick of the Spalding bowlers.

The Parkmen face derby action this Saturday as they host Freiston, Leake and Leverton (1pm).