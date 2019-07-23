Spooner claims his Austrian winnings

Boston golfer Billy Spooner finished tied for 54th at the Challenge Tour’s Euram Bank Open.

He finished one under at at Austria’s GC Adamstal, following rounds of 68, 70, 71 and 71 on the par 70 course from Thursday to Sunday.

That was enough for Spooner to pocket 675 Euros in prizemoney, finishing level with Marco Iten of Switzerland.

The tournament was won by Scotland’s Calum Hill.

His score of 18 under earned him 29,600 Euros.

Boston’s Dave Coupland finished tied for 58th on one over.

Coupland shot rounds of 68, 70, 70 and 73 to earn 611 Euros.

Fellow Bostonian Jordan Wrisdale missed the cut.