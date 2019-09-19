Squash pair help Service to second

Two Boston Squash Club members were chosen to represent the British Fire Service National team.

Ady Proctor and Simon Jackson played in the quadrangular competition against teams from the Police, Civil Service and the Combined Armed Forces.

On Friday the Fires Service were beaten 3-2 by the Combined Armed Forces.

Saturday morning saw them beat the Civil Service by the same scoreline.

Another 3-2 defeat followed against the Police later in the day, meaning the Fire Service finished second, behind the Police.