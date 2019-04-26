Stanfield is Buccaneers skipper

The Boston Buccaneers begin their fifth season in the Midlands League with a home fixture at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on May 11, facing Sherwood Wolfhunt.

It has been a busy off season for head coach Jim Dearing and manager Mark Cleaver as many new players have been added to the roster from across Lincolnshire, as well as significant additions from the RAF, including former UK Armed Forces fullback Scotty Stevenson.

Co-founder Mark Bean has returned to the club to take up his role as director of rugby.

Bean, twice nominated for coach of the year and former player, manager and coach with RAF Rugby League, will be a tremendous asset to the Buccaneers’s backroom staff once again.

Former Bedford Tigers and Midlands Lionhearts half back John Stanfield has been named as the 2019 club captain.

The team welcomes back LA Lightbars as their main sponsor and have added Greeen+, Fenland Refrigeration, Baldwin Beats, KDF Autos and Viper Light Haulage to their growing list of sponsors.

The Buccaneers have also secured a kit deal with Steeden Sports to provide all on and off-field clothing.

This season the Buccaneers have nominated two charity partners, the Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance and Lincs Emergency Blood Bikes.