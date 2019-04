Ethan Steele has been crowned the Northern Ireland Open Champion.

And the teenage judoka followed that up with silver in Denmark, where he was fighting in a higher age group.

Competing in Derry, the Friskney teenager won all of his fights to claim the Northern Ireland title.

A fortnight later he fought in Copenhagen, where the 14-year-old won four of his five fights tio claim silver in the 18 years category.

Ethan is pictured with his sponsor, Jack Johnson of Phoenix Fitness Gym.