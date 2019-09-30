Stokes try secures another victory for Boston Rugby Club

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 14 Chesterfield 7

A Jack Stokes try and three Matthew Bray penalties saw Boston Rugby Club maintain their winning start to the league season in an evenly-fought encounter between two sides aspiring for promotion.

Due to injuries and unavailabilities, coaches Ashley Coates and Michael Baldwin welcomed the return of Alex Roberts, Sam Johnson and John Hummel, writes John Fletcher.

Chesterfield Panthers started with the advantage of the strong wind and would be the first to score, after 10 minutes of play, when their number eight broke through Boston’s defensive line, the converted try putting them 7-0 in front.

In a rare foray into Chesterfield’s half five minutes later, Boston were awarded a penalty which Bray converted to reduce the arrears.

Chesterfield’s lively fly half and centre were keeping Boston’s defensive line focused in a competitive game, the spectators knowing this would be low-scoring, attritional match.

Two further penalties by Bray saw Boston enter half time 9-7 ahead.

With the elements changing in the second half, reduced wind and constant rain, Boston were made to work hard to score any more points, even when Chesterfield were reduced to 14 players, due to a yellow card.

Midway through the half the front row of Johnson, Paul Beard and Will Scupham provided a solid platform five metres out to enable number eight Jack Stokes, using his power and pace, to score in the corner and extend the home side’s lead to 14-7.

The next 20 minutes were not without incident as the fresh legs of captain Lewis Eldin and winger Hummel were introduced, just when prop Will Scupham was yellow-carded.

Credit must go to a strong Chesterfield team who, despite a number of injuries, pushed Boston through the match and provided a good test of their promotion ambitions.

Boston’s man of the match was scrum half Josh Cook for his excellent tackling and all-round play.

On Saturday Boston travel to play Cleethorpes in their next league game.

BOSTON: Buckberry, Beard, Scupham, Dean, Sharp, Roberts, Fowler, Stokes, Cook, Cumber, Bray, Woods, Hughes, Cowern, Mason; replacements: Eldin, Baldwin, Griffin, Hummel, Johnson.

Merit League

Boston Development XV 7

Spalding Second XV 31

Playing against a strong Spalding side, Boston found themselves 21-7 down at half time, the Blue and Whites’ points coming from a try from back row Robbie Jones, converted by Bruno Hall.

The second half was a far more even contest, with the home team only scoring one try.

On Saturday they entertain Cleethorpes Seconds at home (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Felicio, Carr, Harmston, Coley, Richardson, Smith, Blanshard, Jones, Borley, Hall, Ruhier, Cheer, Moody, Abell, Piggo, Kaleda; replacements: Sampson, Bell, Lane, Lloyd, Pickett, Philpott, Cock, Baldwin, Jackson, Paul.