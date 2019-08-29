Sunny Hunny wins for tennis club

The annual Hunstanton Lawn Tennis tournament saw Boston Tennis Club players competing at the week-long event.

Alice Gamman, Will Pettitt, James Gedney and Rachel Hawkesworth all overcame the scorching sunshine to carry away winners’ trophies at the end of play on Saturday.

Alice was the winner of the girls’ 16 and under event whilst Will and James Gedney won the 12 and under boys’ doubles.

In the veteran ladies’ doubles, Rachel was part of a winning duo.

Runners-up with good performances throughout the week were Henry Beesley in the men’s open singles and Emma Mastin in the ladies’ open singles.

Emma Mastin and Linda Barrow reached the final of the ladies’ open doubles whilst Richard Cook and David Cheer reached the semi-finals of the mens’ doubles.

Sue Burnett lost out in the final of the veteran ladies’ singles to the number one seed.

Isabel Wookey was the runner-up in the 14 girls’ singles and Will Cheer in the 16 and under boy’s singles, where he reached the final.

This week sees the Lincolnshire County Closed tournament taking place throughout the week takes place at Boston Tennis Club.

Spectators are welcome and finals day is on Saturday.