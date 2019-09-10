Super League life begins with draw

Cons 6 began life in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League’s Boston Snooker Centre Super League with a creditable 4-4 draw with top-flight veterans BSC 3.

Neil Reynolds gave Cons the perfect start by defeating Neil Hutson and Ben Wrigglesworth made it 3-0 before Nigel Robinson pulled a frame back for BSC. Andy Swan and Craig Lee shared before Mark Day defeated Sam Hill to rescue the draw for BSC3.

Donington 1 won 7-1 against new boys, BSC 8. Craig Fitter obliterated Adam Norton, knocking in a break of 70 and a clearance of 49. Graham Cripsey beat Steffan Taylor to extend Dons’ lead. Stuart Atkin and Shaun Dunmore shared two high-scoring frames, before Sean Swinburn cruised past Gary Dunmore.

Defending champions Shodfriars 20 started their season with intent as they beat new boys BSC 10 7-1. Joe Welch started procedings, trounching Mario Richards. Tom Hill destroyed Carl Baily, before Carl Rowe punished Nick Hanson. Darren Christian put Shods 7-0 ahead, before Rick Ladds pinched the last frame to get BSC 10 on the board.

BSC 11 left BSC 2 with a respectable 5-3 win. Pete Grooby and Kieran Richards-Witham shared the opening frames. Stuart Whitaker moved BSC 2 in to a 3-1 lead against Luke Arons. Josh Fell levelled the match against Grant Marshall before John Sharp beat Gary Charlton to ensure the win.

Breaks: C. Fitter 70, 49, J. Welch 32, 34, T. Hill 53.

In the Launchburys Premier League, Cons 7 beat BSC 16 6-2. Stan Matthews and Jamie Simmons shared the opening frames and Dean Simmons moved Cons 3-1 ahead against Paul Spencer. Paul Tetther beat Andy Lawrence to extend Cons’ lead to 5-1. Dave Cutting and Charlie Rolfe could not be seperated.

Newly-promoted BSC 12 began life in the Premier League with a 5-3 win over Shods 3. Russ Snade and Alan Laws shared their frames, as did John Vines and Simon Wood and Dick Crunkhorn and Neil Morris. BSC 12 secured the win in the final frames.

Kirton 5 started their season with a 6-2 win over newly promoted Cons 2. Dave Whyler gave Cons the lead beating Danny Orton. Steve Sharp levelled for Kirton, beating Gary Middleton. Julian Furnell prevailed over Dale Sawer to move Kirton in to the lead. Andy secured the win for Kirton, as he beat Keith Carrington.

Cons 3 and Cons 5 began their season with a 4-4 draw. Peter Epton and Nathan Yardley shared their frames, as did Scot Gray and Alan Haycock. Paddy Kearns and Bill Spooner could not be seperated. The final match of the evening also endedin a draw as Graham Johnson and Derek Wood shared their frames.

Breaks: J. Vines 28, D. Sawer 26.

BSC 7 began the new season with a near-perfect start in the Johnson Motor Car Sales Division One, beating newcomers BSC 18 7-1. Kevin Hirst began procedings, beating Holly Sharp. Jason Pocklington followed on, defeating Reece Warsop. Chris Hirst made it 6-0, punishing Ethan Bugg. Paul Creasey made it 7-0, before Tyler Wallace put a frame on the board for BSC 18.

BSC 6 got their season under way with a 5-3 win over rivals BSC 9. Gordon Russell and Liam South shared the opening frames. Alan Traynor prevailed over Gav Hallgarth to move BSC 6 in to a 3-1 lead. Andy Bird and Stephen Cock could not be seperated in their match, both settling for a point. Mike Deal then ensured BSC 6 the win, moving them on to five points, before Nathan Cock rallied for the last point of the match.

Newly-formed BSC 13 travelled to BSC 15 and played out a 4-4 draw in their opening match. Shane Batey gave 13 the lead, before Dave Cartwright levelled the scores for 15. Adam Cartwright moved 13 in to a 3-1 lead, punishing Jason Cuppleditch. Ian Russell and Paul Oyitch shared their frames. Jamie Rushin defeated Barney Woods, ensuring that the match ended in a draw.

West End beat Graves Park 5-3 in their opening match of the season. Darryl Green defeated John Hodgson to give West End the lead. Kev Stait doubled the lead, punishing Steve Sharpe. Carl Mason made it 5-0 before Ged Hall replied for Graves Park. John Clarke made the score look respectable as he prevailed over John Bell.

Breaks: P. Oyitch 27, J. Pocklington 33, C. Hirst 20, 25, K. Stait 21.