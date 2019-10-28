Super seven for Blue and Whites

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 17 Meden Vale 0

Table-topping Boston Rugby Club continued their winning run with a 17-0 victory over Meden Vale - played in atrocious conditions.

With seven wins from seven, Ashley Coates’ side maintained their 100 per cent record with another win at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

All the points came in the first half, when the side had the benefit of the strong wind and driving rain.

Boston’s kicking game was executed perfectly by scrum half Josh Cook and fly half Mathew Bray, putting the visitors’ backs under constant pressure.

Two tries - the first a trademark jinking, mazy run from winger Jaron Cowern and the second from second row Matthew Dean, following his own kick and chase outside the visitors’ twenty-two - were both converted by Bray.

These, added with an earlier Bray penalty, saw Boston enter half time 17-0 in front with both teams leaving the pitch to seek shelter from the elements.

During the second 40 minutes Meden Vale dominated territory and kept Boston pinned back in their own half for lengthy periods, but the home side’s defence stood firm.

Boston’s man of the match was second row George Sharp, for his excellent line out and work in the loose.

On Saturday the team have a week off, before returning to face North Hykeham the following Saturday away in a league and NLD Shield double header.

BOSTON: Hough, Scupham, Griffin, Eldin, Sharp, Dean, Lempard, Johnson, Cook, Hummel, Bray, Woods, Mason, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Beard, Buckberry, Fowler, Cumber, Baldwin.

In their Merit League fixture, Boston Development were beaten 12-7 by visitors Spalding Seconds.

Boston Ladies’ second-round match in the RFU Women’s Junior Cup against Mellish was cancelled due to waterlogged pitches.

On Saturday Development Boston entertain Bourne Seconds at home (KO 2.15pm).

This Sunday the Ladies entertain Hull Ioman in theleague (KO 2.15pm).