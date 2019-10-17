Swimmers clinch fourth at county masters

Boston ASC finished in fourth place at the annual Carol Patch Lincolnshire Masters Swimming Championships at the weekend.

The team of Steve Roberts, Daniel Pearson, Mark Dunnett, Alistair Godwin, Brian Sheaff, Keith Pearson, Kathryn Marsters, Janet Sargeant, Sally Norman, Jemma Tointon, Jess Pearson and captain and coach Sofia Parla all claimed medals at the competition.

Jess and Mark were the team’s top swimmers on the day.

Boston have been taking part every year since the competition began more than 30 years ago.

This year, in action at Louth’s Meridian Centre, they came fourth out of eight clubs.

The masters swim at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Pool on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (9-10pm).

Sessions cost £5 and anyone interested is welcome to turn up.