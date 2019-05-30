Swimmers into the national finals

Boston Amateur Swimming Club’s Rico Bringeman and Joseph Vickers have booked their places at the British National finals in July.

The two under 14s swimmers were in action at the Cardiff International Meet this weekend, their last chance to gain qualifying times for the upcoming championships in Glasgow.

The duo struggled to find form early on although Joseph claimed ninth place in the 200m backstroke final.

Rico then came good, claiming bronze in the 400 individual medley and silver in the 800m freestyle, securing qualification times in both.

Rico added qualifying times in the 200m butterfly with a fifth-place finish, while he and Joseph both clocked qualifying times in the 1,500m freestyle, where Rico claimed bronze.