Members of Boston Taekwondo Club left the inaugural Kinder Scout Open with a series of medals.

Simon Newby claimed gold in his under 50 age category with his son Callum Newby also topping the podium in the under 11 pairs section.

Callum also added a bronze medal to his collection at Derby Arena.

A third gold was won by Elizabeth Latham Green in the under 11s team competition.

Evie Newby claimed silver in the mini peewee section, with Joana Jadelo adding bronze.