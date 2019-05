Plans for a Lincolnshire darts league are being made.

Chris Fletcher, from the Skegness League, is looking for teams of six from towns in the county.

“Speaking to one or two players, I think we can organise a league to replace the old Inter

League, which is sadly missed,” he said.

Fees will be £100 per team, plus a players levy.

Proposed fixtures will be home and away, with a nice prize pot at the end.

For details contact Chris on 07789 405 588.