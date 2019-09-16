Ten tries from the demolition men

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 65 Amber Valley 3

Boston’s impressive away league form continued with a 10-try demolition of Amber Valley, with centre Harry Woods recording a hat-trick and fellow centre Charles Hughes adding a brace.

Coaches Ashley Coates and Michael Baldwin were not only pleased with a second away win on the road, but the way in which with five players unavailable from the week before were replaced seamlessly by their colleagues from the squad.

Boston recorded their first try after two minutes when a rehearsed training ground move from a line out saw prop Alex Hough score.

It would take a further 10 minutes of pressure before centre Woods was the beneficiary from an initial break by Will Scupham.

A penalty three minutes later by flyhalf Matt Bray moved Boston 13 -0 in front.

Three tries followed in the next 20 minutes, Luke Fowler from a well-executed line out catch and drive, and a brace from centre Hughes, his second a run from his own 22.

The conversion by Bray saw Boston enter half time 30-3 in front.

A further five tries followed in the second half, Woods completing his hat-trick.

A quickly-taken tap penalty from scrum half Josh Cook saw him free captain Lewis Eldin, who crashed over from five metres out to score his first try of the season, Bray converting.

Boston would add two more tries by full back Tom Hobbs and centre Danny Wilson, both converted by Bray, to seal an emphatic win.

Scupham and Bray were named men of the match.

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, Scupham, Eldin, Dean, Lempard, Sharp, Fowler, Cook, Bray, Cumber, Woods, Hughes, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Piggins, Baldwin, Langford, Starkey, Buckberry.

On Saturday Boston host Cleethorpes in a league and RFU Junior Vase double header (KO 3pm).

Friendly

Boston 3rds 38

Horncastle 17

A strong Third team travelled to Horncastle, providing the home team with five players to enable the match to proceed.

Winger John Hummel scored two tries and added four conversions to bring a personal tally of 18 points.

Boston’s other try scorers were Adam Overton, Hugh McCauley, Ben Moody and Ian Smith.

THIRDS: Harmston, Pearson, Cock, Blanshard, Colley, Paul, Bembridge, Loveley, Smith, Rooney, Jackson, Overton, Moody, Hummel, Abell; Replacements: O’Shea, Overton, Barker, Sutcliffe, Smith, Wood, McCauley.

The Seconds’ fixture at Skegness Seconds was postponed, the hosts unable to raise a side.

On Saturday they travel to face Skegness in the NLD Seconds Cup.

NC2 North (East)

Boston Ladies 15

Sleaford Ladies 14

In this keenly contested derby, Boston Ladies secured their first league win by a narrow one-point margin.

The powerful Sleaford forwards proved a handful for the home side, who had to put in a serious amount of tacking throughout this encounter.

Boston, once they had secured possession, looked to use their pacey back division.

The first half saw Boston ladies score the only try of the half through winger Sydney Elston to take a 5-0 lead.

Starting strongly in the second period, Boston would score two tries within 15 minutes through Jess Lester and Karolina Kacirkova to lead 15-0.

Sleaford scored two tries (one being a penalty try) to put enormous pressure on Boston’s defence and discipline in the final 10 minutes of the game.

LADIES: Buckberry, Whittaker, Whiteman, Mindham-Wright, Arundell, Smith, Dennis, Mindham-Wright, Beard, Booth, Daubney, Lester, Elston, Elston, Kacirkova; Replacements: Lancaster, Walker, Griffin, Taylor, Scoot, Donnelly, Parker.