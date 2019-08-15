Tennis club hosts clay championships

The showers were dodged at the weekend for play to get underway in the Boston Summer Clay Court Championships.

The Men’s Open singles event was held on Sunday with an entry of 16 competitors.

Boston Tennis Club members Lucas East and Nic Hart competed in this section.

Lucas lost a tough three-setter at the quarter-final stage, missing out in a tie-break third set 9-11.

Norfolk’s Joseph Henden beat Ryan Scaman from North Lincolnshire to claim the men’s title.

The eight and under mixed tournament set things off and Boston members Alayna Buswell, Charlie Cook, Keita Cica, Callum Purdy, Sam Falayajo and Olivia Hilton all competed admirably.

Alayna, Charlie and Olivia emerged from the group stages to go in to the final part of the event, Alayna the eventual runner-up with Charlie third.

The high winds on Saturday afternoon put paid to the scheduled Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles league matches but on Sunday two of the Boston teams in the lower divisions played.

Boston Ladies’ Fifths played Woodhall Spa Seconds in a home fixture.

The team of Lois Boothby, Sabina Karpicka, Carla Slade, Mary Smura, Claire Smith and Katy Smith registered a 4-2 win in Division Three.

The Men’s Sixth team travelled to Sleaford but missed out to the opposition, who top Division 3B.

Boston’s team included Robert Smith, Tom Mecklenburgh, Tom Piggins, Ben Robson, Sev Smura and Chris Mepham.

The previous week Boston Ladies’ Third team played in Division Two of the county league had a close encounter with a team from David Lloyd Burton Waters.

Helen Motson, Denise Priestley, Helen Cook, Rachel Atkinson, Helen Duckett and Sue Dring saw the contest go to the deciding tie-break third round after the first two rounds had been tied at 3-3.

This was won by Burton Waters.