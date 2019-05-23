Tennis club men are on top of the table

Boston Tennis Club’s Men moved to the top of the East Midlands Regional Division in the LTA’s Team Tennis competition following a win against the previous laders, Nottingham’s West Bridgford.

A home tie for the team of Will Mason, Marcus Witt, Matthew Gedney and Lucas East began with a great start in the singles, with three of the rubbers won in two sets.

Marcus, at number one, played a canny player from West Bridgford who forced a three setter which the Nottingham player won in a close and long third set.

There was a cost, however, as part way in to the doubles the player had to concede from tiredness and gave Boston the win.

Boston’s other doubles pair added a win giving the team a very good 5-1 result.

The Ladies, competing also in the East Midlands Regional Division, played at Ashby Castle and lost 1-5 in a match that was closer than the score suggests.

The team of Danielle Mason, Lucy Hull, Alice Gamman and Emma Mastin stood 1-3 down after the singles but fought hard to draw even in the doubles round, missing out in three tie-breaks.

The team stands in second place on the table.

The Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s Second team sit in first place in Division One of the Lincolnshire Men’s Team Tennis.

A very good 4-1 win against St James was earned by Will Cheer, Tom Cozens, Edward Fowler and James Newton.

The Lincolnshire Team Tennis had some other results for Boston teams.

The 10 and under green team – Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith, Matilda Clark and Finley Houghton - drew 3-3 away at Eastgate but lost the tie-break shoot out.

The girls’s 12 and unders won at Tennis Buddies.

Poppy Gibbons, Emily Stukins, Yasmin Everitt and Riya Rambani did not lose a rubber in their 6-0 success.

The red eight and under B team travelled to Leadenham and had a very nice win, Noah Holden, Tomek Thornalley, Lewis Patchett and Natasha Dodes succeeding.