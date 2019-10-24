Tennis Firsts get the better of clubmates

At last the weather relented and tennis matches were able to be played.

Boston Tennis Club saw action in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors’ Winter League, including a Division One fixture between Boston Ladies’ Firsts and the Seconds.

The Firsts’ Jenny McGarel, Rachel Atkinson, Linda Barrow and Rachel Gedney recorded a 6-2 win against clubmates Catherine Ellis, Denise Priestley, Lesley Gibbons and Sharron Thorogood.

The Fourth team – Sue Dring, Jude Green, Jenny Murphy and Hilda Hastings - had a 5-3 win over Eastgate Seconds in Division Three.

In Division Two, Boston Men’s Thirds beat Boston Fourths 5-3. David Makins, Andy Clamp, John Gibson and Chris Cook got the better of Richard Cozens, Terry Mastin, Rob Bonser and Simon Beardsley.

In the LTA National League there was a good win for Boston’s 14 and under Girls – Lois Boothby and Emily Stukins - who beat St James 5-0.

The Boston under 12 Boys – Ben Rudkin and Paul Young - beat St James 4-1.

Thomas Piggins and Ben Robson, playing in the 16 and under Boys, lost out 1-2 to Grantham.

The Boston and District Winter League began with current holders Billinghay drawing with Boston D’s Sabina Karpicka, Pawel Aranin, Carla Slade and Paul Aranin.

Boston E played Horncastle and lost out 1-3. In the team competing for the first time were Neil Buck, Jason Pye, Matthew Green and Michael Primrose.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Mini Team Leagues there was a valiant effort from Boston A’s Declan Dodes and George Skipworth against Grantham.

There were some tight matches and long rallies but Grantham edged ahead to win the fixture 4-2.