Tennis quartet top the regional table

There were good results for the Boston Tennis Club Men’s and Ladies’s teams in Team Tennis Regional Divisions this weekend.

The Ladies, playing Woodlands Tennis Club from Derby in the East Midlands Division, won 10-2, as did the Men playing Derbyshire Club.

The Ladies - Vicky Beardsley, Alice Gamman, Emma Mastin and Emily Hawkesworth - won all four singles in the first round with three of the four being on a tie-break third set.

The team then added one of the doubles which is enough to place Boston Ladies at the top of the table with one match to go.

The Men’s team of Matthew Gedney, Will Cheer, Lucas East and James Newton also won 10-2 against the Derbyshire Club. The team are near the top of the table with two matches remaining.

The third Boston team competing at Regional level is the 12 and under boys, who had a tough match against Ashby Castle, the Midland League leaders.

James Gedney, Will Pettitt and Jacob Felipes gained experience but had to settle for defeat in this instance.

Boston Men’s Seconds, playing in Division One of the county Team Tennis section, had a 10-2 win against Rustons.

The team of Tom Cozens, Will Cheer, Ed Fowler and James Newton played convincingly against the opposition and it was only an injury in the doubles that prevented a very clean sweep over the Lincoln team.

Boston Men’s Third team also had a welcome 10-2 win versus Spalding. This was a match in Division Two of the County Team Tennis.

Playing on the day were Calum McCaig, Gary Fitzjohn, Ryan Frankish and Andy Clamp.

The team has one match remaining and all to compete for.

The Boston B 14 and under girls added a win to their results after beating Grimsby’s St James 12-0 on Saturday.

The team was Jorja Pick, Isabelle Servonat, Elizabeth Buck and Emily Cooper, who have worked well together.