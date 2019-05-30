Tennis youngsters on county duty

County Cup tennis events give players the opportunity to represent their county in team competitions at national and regional stages.

Events are held at different times of the year and,in order to compete,players have to be selected by their county.

There are separate County Cup competitions for five junior age groups and also senior age groups.

This weekend there has been the two-day County Cup competition for the 10 and unders (green ball).

Two Boston Tennis Club players represented Lincolnshire in each of the boys’s and girls’s teams.

The girls, including Matilda Clark, played at Grantham and the team was unfortunate to lose out in three of the four matches.

Against Leicestershire, Buckinghamshire and Cambridgeshire all of the rubbers were lost on a tie-break third set.

However, against Nottinghamshire it was 2-2 and the girls won the shootout to finish fourth in the group.

The Lincolnshire boys, including Boston’s Ben Rudkin, also finished in fourth place in their group which was played at Lincoln’s Eastgate club.

Two apiece against Leicestershire on the first day with a win in the shoot out was followed by two apiece against Buckinghamshire, Nottinghamshire and Cambridgeshire but losses in all three shootouts.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Summer Seniors Doubles Boston Ladies, playing in Division One, beat Grantham 3-1.

The team was Sue Burnett, Rachel Hawkesworth, Rachel Gedney and Sharron Thorogood.

The Ladies’s Second team, competing in Division Two of this league, lost out 1-3 to Woodhall Spa,

The team was Helen Cook, Catherine Ellis, Claire Smith and Sharron Thorogood.

The Boston Tennis Club Men had a good 3-1 win away at Grantham in Division One of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Summer Seniors Doubles League.

The team of Ray Frankish, Anthony Hulley, James Newton and Owen Jary produced the goods to get the team their second win of the season and put it at the top of the league table.

The Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s Thirds team, in Division Two, lost out 1-3 to Grantham Seconds.

Boston’s team was Chris Cook, John Gibson, David Makins and Simon Beardsley.