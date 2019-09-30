The rain dampens Freiston title hopes

Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s hopes of claiming an unlikely league title were dashed as persistent rain led to the abandonment of their match at Skegness.

Freiston needed a win to have a chance of the title and started well reducing the hosts to 5-2.

Taimur Main had Brant bowled for 1 before Harris as well caught by Zeeshan Saeed.

Houghton and Hughes rebuilt for the home side adding 61.

Hughes (17) was superbly ran out by Tommy Atkinson.

Houghton, who finished as the highest run scorer in the league, added another 50 to his season tally, as his defiance kept Skegness on track.

Abdul Moeed did have Brackley caught behind for 7 before heavy and persistent rain left puddles on the square, leaving no option by to end the evenly poised match.

The 10 points Freiston picked up took them to third in the table, whilst Skegness picked up enough points to be crowned champions.

Revesby CC’s Lincoln and District League Premier Division season ended with a cancellation.

Opponents Woodhall Spa were unable to leapfrog Lindum and claim the title due to heavy rainfall, both sides awarded five points.