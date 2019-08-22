Third places for Billy and Ben

The Boston Summer Clay Court Tournament continued last week.

Boston Tennis Club’s Ben Rudkin finished a very creditable third in the 12 and under event, as did Billy Smith in the younger 10 and under mixed event.

Benmissed out at the semi-final stage of the draw in the 12 and under to the eventual winner but won the third/fourth play-off.

In addition, Boston Tennis Club players Will Pettitt and Ardent Middleton-Horner were amongst the competitors.

There were some good young players also involved in the 10 and under green ball category with some entertaining and hard-fought matches from all of the competitors.

In addition to Boston’s Billy, who won the third/fourth play-off, Peace Middleton-Horner and Emily Pye played in this event. In the older age group Tom Mecklenburgh and Ardent Middleton-Horner were competitors in the 16 and under age group.

Boston Tennis Club members were also well represented at the West Bridgford Summer Open.

Alice Gamman and William Cheer won the 18 and under mixed doubles and both individually had good successes in the singles.

Alice finished third in the 16 and under girls event and Will ended up third in the 14 and under singles.

James Gedney and his partner Chase Burgess were the runners-up in the 12 and doubles event.

There were two matches at the weekend for the Men’s teams in Division 3B of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

Boston Men’s Fifths were away at Horncastle and had an 8-4 win with Boston’s team including David Dunlop, Neil Lee, Tom Piggins and Tom MecKlenburgh.

The Men’s Sixths were away at Grantham up against Grantham’s second team.

It was a good effort from Boston’s Jeremy George-Jones, Robert Bonser, Toby McDonnell-Woods, Phillippe Servonat, Matthew Cheer and Sev Smura, but the end result was 4-8 to Grantham.

The team came close to making it 3-3 after the second round and it was close to a tie-break third round but not close enough.