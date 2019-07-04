Thirds push tennis club rivals hard

Boston Tennis Club’s men’s Seconds and Thirds met in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

This format involves three pairs playing doubles against the opposition.

It was too close for comfort for the Second team of Tom Cozens, Max Jones, James Newton, Geoff Short, Gary Fitzjohn and Dan Scott in this Division Two contest.

The Third team of Ryan Frankish, Larry Churchward, Will Cheer, Ray Frankish, John Gibson and David Makins held the seconds to a 3-3 after both rounds had been played.

The third round tie-breaks were employed, the Seconds winning.

The Thirds played their second match of the season against Spalding, and also lost out 1-5.

The Men’s Sixth team – Robert Smith, Robert Bonser, Toby McDonnell-Woods, Sev Smura, Chris Mepham and Richard Tupper - lost out to Bourne Seconds in the team’s first match of this season in the third division of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

The final LTA Team Tennis match for Boston B’s under 14 girls was played in the heat this weekend.

There were excellent and competitive matches throughout the morning, all played with an outstanding level of team spirt, sportsmanship and friendship.

Stamford proved excellent opponents and secured an overall victory.

Elizabeth Buck, Bethany Hayes, Emily Cooper and Riya Rambani made up the team on this occasion.

It was a busy and sweltering weekend for the Lincolnshire 12 and under teams. in the 12 and under County Cup.

A place in the National Finals, which will take place at Bolton in the middle of July, were up for grabs for the winning teams.

The Lincolnshire girls played at Boston Tennis Club along with Gloucestershire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Boston’s Poppy Gibbons and Emily Stukins were part of the team which finished second overall to Gloucestershire by the narrowest of margins.

Lincolnshire’s boys, including Noah Freeman and James Gedney, played at Grantham and secured a win over Norfolk but missed out to Essex, Suffolk and Bedfordshire.