Thirteen-mile Coastal challenge

Two Boston Community Runners took on the Coastal Half Marathon on Sunday.

Clare Teesdale and Jessica Bland both earned strong times in Cleethorpes, the race beginning by the seafront and wending its way inland on a route that keeps the mind occupied with twists and turns and a small amount off road.

Clare finished in 2:19.24 and Jessica 2:32.54.

Michelle Dingwall ran the 5k option with her friend Kirsty Coulson, finishing in 41.56.

Steven Roberts ran the BOx 10k event at Belchford, clocking 52.17 for the hlly, off-road route.

The previous weekend saw club members clock personal bests at the East Coast Classic 10k.

The event is a flat, fast, seafront race, starting outside the lifeboat station on Mablethorpe promenade and following a route along the seafront past Sutton-on-Sea and reaching as far as Sandilands before turning and following the same route back.

Rob Cross led the 27-strong contingent home, claiming 10th place overall in a PB time of 39.40.

Trevor Byng was just two minutes behind in 41.34 and Beckie Dawson was next, her first attempt at this race and a time of 42.12 was enough to be first lady home.

Jackie Hallett won the ladies’ veterans 65 category.

She crossed the line in 1:04.53.

Other results: Steven Roberts (45.29), Katie Cooper (49.15), Adrian Carder (50.15), Karen Hindle (52.37), Nicolas Turner (52.42), Kimberley Pittam (56.00), Diane Houghton (56.08), Steve Hubbard (59.27), Dawn Cobb (1:02.44), Jessica Bland (1:05.24), Tracy MacDonald (1:06.47), Sarah Burton (1:07.42), Carole Page (1:08.06), Janet Edwards (1:08.27), Debbie Petley (1:09.39), Samantha Cross (1:09.53), Tim Burrell (1:10.04), Mary Turner (1:15.05), Carmen Clark (1:20.08), Fiona Wrisberg (1:24.13). Diane Burrell (1:24.14), Maria Baker (1:30.38), Angela Wilson (1:31.57).