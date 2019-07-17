Throws joy for BADAC’s Tooley

The seventh of this season’s Tommy Clay Track & Field Development Series events on Friday produced personal best performances for a number of the competitors taking part.

At senior women’s level Helen Tooley won the hammer event with a personal best 24.40m and then went on to secure a double with a winning discus throw which measured 18.82m.

Returning recently to competitive athletics, veteran thrower Colin Patterson won both discus 20.93m and hammer 21.82m.

Senior Ollie Tiainon threw the hammer 18.90m to win that age category.

Two under 15 Gold Tops featured with Aurelya Bociulyte throwing 20.41m to win the discus after producing a below-par 12.54m in the hammer competition.

Megan Reid was also in action and she secured two second places, recording 16.0secs in the 100m and an encouraging 8.32m in triple jump.

In her third individual event, the discus, Megan threw 16.93m to claim third place.

Under 13 competitors Harry Elding and Evie Milner contested events on the track this Friday.

Harry finished third in the 100m, clocking 16.0secs with Evie fourth in 19.4 secs.

This came after she had recorded 19.6 secs in the 70m hurdles race.

Jack Clak-Atkins achieved three firsts in the under 11 age group.

He recorded 13.0 secs for the 80m sprint, 25.31m in the vortex throw and 5.27m in the standing triple jump.

Three BADAC under nine athletes competed in Friday evening’s events with Damian McNally winning the vortex throw with 19.12m.

Damian was also second in both the standing long jump, with a leap measuring 4.40m, and the 80m sprint, achieving a time of 14.2 secs.

Amelia Bladon was third in both the 80m (14.7 secs) and the standing long jump (3.65m).

Erin Norton threw the vortex 10.20m for second position and recorded 16.3 secs for 80m and 31.7 secs for the 150m.