Timby century sinks the Mayflower men

SLBL Premier

Long Sutton 207, Boston CC 2nds 71 - Long Sutton won by 136 runs.

Boston CC Seconds were beaten by 136 runs at Long Sutton on Saturday.

James Wright (52) and Chris Booth (48) top scored for the hosts at Paradise Field, with wickets taken by Shaun Moore (5-75), Dan Fox (3-48) and Rizwan Qudir (2-26).

Azeen Qadir (15) and Jack Tetther (10) top scored as Boston fell short.

On Saturday the Seconds host Grantham Seconds (1pm).

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Woodhall Sunday 1sts 213-1, Boston Sunday 1sts 212-8 - Woodhall won by nine wickets.

Woodhall Spa’s Sunday Firsts recorded a nine-wicket win against their Boston counterparts at Jubilee Park this weekend - aided by a century from Jack Timby.

Boston posted 212-8 with good scores coming from Rizwan Qudir (52), Rowan Evans (39 not out), Peter Mitchell (32), Ben Troops (32), Sam Hollnd (16) and Adeesha Thilanchana (11).

Lewis Lovegrove (3-67) led with the ball for Spa, with other wickets taken by Henry Wilson (two), Kieran Richardson and Matthew Ashford, who added a run out.

Opener Timby tipped the balance in his side’s favour with an unbeaten 123, Oliver Caswell adding 69 before he was cauight by Mitchell off Dan Fox’s delivery.

Brandan Laurenzi added five runs to help Spa to victory.