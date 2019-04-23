Title race will go down final week

Carlton Road kept their Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One title hopes alive by beating leaders Eastenders.

They claimed all the points as the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s top two met.

For the Road, Neil Harrison, Geoff Parker and Chris Gill - matched against Andrew Reeson, Keith Tointon and Jordy Philpot - took the lead on end eight and went on to win 18-12.

Enders’s Matt Whyers, Louise Catchpole and Paul Flatters were pipped 22-14 in the other rink.

Did the Enders miss Richard Vinter and captain Adrian Field?

The final round sees the Enders matched against Punchbowlers and the Road playing Parthians.

Enders just need two points to be champions.

At the bottom of the table, Strollers and Royal Mail are going to be playing second division bowls next season.

Strollers had a chance to close the gap on Red 5, but they could only win two points from their game with Invaders.

Those two points came from skip Alan Everitt, who has proven hard to beat all season, with a win of 20-15.

Third-placed Invaders saw Nathan Dunnington, Adam Hodgson and Scott Whyers win the lion’s share of the points with a success of 28-9.

The rest of the games were all maximum points wins for IBC against Red 5, Punchbowlers against Parthians, Jolly Farmers against Royal Mail and Holland Fen against A40, none of them close.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Boston Park made sure of promotion and the title as they defeated second-place Breakaways.

For the Park, Ron Thacker, Betty Hill and Alan Batchelor won 21-10 against Mark Brown, Sally Harper and Ivan Dilley, while June Bates, Nigel Taylor and Bernard Woods won 21-14 against Jan Currie, Derek Butwright and Gordon Gallichan.

Breakaways are now on the same number of points as Autos, and the two play each other in the final week.

Autos only won two points against relegated Dynamics this week.

For the underdogs, Kevin Rockall won 24-8 in reply to the 24-12 from Dave Gardner.

The rest of the results all went with form, including relegated Vikings who defeated the Golfers on both rinks.

Feathers defeated Patriarchs and Cosmos won on both rinks against Nomads.

With one game remaining in the Cammacks Division Three, Central cannot be caught and they are champions.

Matched against Bias, Fred Epton, assisted by Michael Penfold and Graham Mulholland, posted a win of 18-12 which covered the reply from Ivor Roberts of 18-14.

The second promotion spot will not be decided until next week.

Fairways and the Burtons are level on points.

This week they played each other and the Burtons lifted all six points.

The last game of the season sees the Fairways matched against the Phoenix and the Burtons playing the Shipmates.

The Fairways are looking favourites for the second promotion spot as the Burtons face two wily skips in Walter Parker and Ted Vere.

The rest of the results saw U3 defeating the Phantoms, Shipmates winning against Phoenix on both rinks and Amateurs successful against the Saxons 29-26 for four points.