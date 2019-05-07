Toms secures fifth in Superstock 600

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders were at Oulton Park over the May Day weekend for round two of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 and 600 championships - but things didn’t quite go to plan.

Milo Ward had problems during the stock 1000 race and finished in 34th place while Kevin Keyes was unable to make the start of his race.

But on a lighter note TJ Toms rode to a well deserved fifth place in the stock 600 race.

The big Kawasaki had been rebuilt after Milo Ward’s crash at Silverstone which put him on the back foot and he was forced to start the Stock 1000 race from the 12th row.

But in the damp conditions he had problems with vision as his visor was misting up and although he did complete the race it was down in 34th position.

There was more drama for the team in the stock 600 race as the riders came to the grid on wet weather tyres after a shower of rain.

But on the sighting lap it was obvious that the track surface was drying fast and wet tyres was not the way to go.

Toms switched tyres on the grid with no problems but championship leader Keyes’s bike had to be taken off the grid into pit lane as the nut refused to come off the spindle.

Try as they may, even with assistance from other teams the nut refused to budge and Keyes had to sit out the race in the pits.

Toms had qualified well and started the race from the second row.

He was in seventh place for the first few laps before passing Ben Luxton on lap 10 to secure sixth place which he held to the chequered flag.

But after the race another rider was excluded after failing a post race inspection and he was promoted to fifth place.