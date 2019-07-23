Top-10 finishes but Ben drops to fifth

Ben Wilson was at Snetterton for the sixth round of the British Supersport championship at the weekend, where he recorded a brace of 10th places in his two races.

He endured a tough qualifying session, finishing 14th in his class, 20th overall, and started Saturday’s sprint race from the seventh row.

It was always going to be a difficult task to catch the front runners from that far back but Wilson is quick off the line at the start and did not disappoint this time.

He made up five places by the first corner and then picked off another two riders on lap two.

He moved up to eighth on lap four but with three laps remaining he was pushed back to ninth when Rory Skinner overtook him.

Fellow Lincolnshire rider Harry Truelove passed him on the penultimate lap leaving Wilson to fend off the attention of Kurt Wigley and cross the finish line just a 10th of a second ahead in 10th position to pick up six points.

Starting the feature race on Sunday from the fifth row, Wilson again got away to a swift start and made up five places to ninth position on the opening lap but at mid race distance he was caught and passed by Richard Kerr and spent the rest of the race pretty much on his own to cross the finish line in 10th place.

Wilson dropped a place in the overall standings to fifth on 105 points but is only seven points behind Truelove, who was fourth in Sunday’s race.

The next round is at Thruxton on August 2-4.