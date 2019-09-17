“Top lad, player, mentor, friend. Taken too soon!” Tributes paid to Boston Buccaneers’ Scott Stevenson

Tributes have been paid to Boston Buccaneers player Scott Stevenson, who has died after suffering a head injury in an inter-services rugby league match.

The 25-year-old was representing the RAF first team against the Army on Friday.

He died on Monday.

“RIP Scotty Stevenson. Top lad, player, mentor, friend and member of the Buccaneers family. Taken too soon,” the club wrote on their Facebook page.

Stevenson was based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, where the flag was lowered to half mast in his honour.

He joined the Buccaneers in the summer and made an instant impact, earning back-to-back man-of-the-match awards and scoring on his debut.

“For all his obvious talent he was a humble player who was always on hand to support, encourage and mentor other less-experienced players,” said manager Mark Cleaver.

“Respect is a difficult thing to earn but he had it from all the coaching staff and players.

“At the recent awards night he was unanimously voted both Players’ and Coaches’ Player of the Season, both testament to his talent, humour and personality.

“He would also have been representing the Midlands team at the weekend - as a mark of respect there will be a minute’s silence at the tournament.”

Club chairman Mark Bean said: “RIP Scotty. You brought so much to your new club and was respected by all who played alongside you. Taken far too early as your new chapter was to start. Our thoughts are with your family.”

Also paying tribute was president Martyn Miles, who said: “RIP Scotty. You brought so much to the game and since becoming a Buccaneer we couldn’t have asked any more of you. Our thoughts are now with the family and friends. God bless you!”

Biccaneers head coach Jim Dearing said Stevenson had a ‘big impact’ on the club since his arrival.

“(He) had a big impact on the club in such a short time. Outstanding player and person who will be sadly missed. Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

A tweet from RAF Marham read: “It is with deep regret that the Station Commander of Royal Air Force Marham confirms the death of Senior Aircraftman (Technician) Scott Stevenson.

“Scott was a very popular member of the Royal Air Force Marham community and a Fullback for the Royal Air Force Rugby League 1st team.”