Top two maintain dominance in Boston Indoor Bowls League

The two leading sides remain tough nuts to crack in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One.

Leaders Eastenders faced bottom side Breakaways, Matt Whyers winning 29-8 but Wayne Phoenix, Keith Tointon and Jordan Philpot forced to earn their victory by Jan Currie, Roger Limb and Ivan Dilley, level for 14 of the 20 ends before winning 26-11.

Second-place Carlton Road started the game with players short, which saw Boston Park’s Claire Britchford take a 6-0 lead against Martin Tomlin.

But was short lived as the second-placed side went on to win 28-10, while Park’s Ron Thacker, Ken Cook and Alan Batchelor led 13-8 but were eventually beaten 22-13.

Holland Fen produced a good result against Parthians, who can be difficult to beat.

Jim Gott triumphed 29-12 and Brian Boucher won by 30 shots.

Invaders’ Ian Tebbs won a very close game against Red 5 with a last-gasp count of one to win 15-14 against Bob Lody.

Scott Whyers had a little easier game, winning 22-9 to maintain fourth spot.

IBC could only win two points against Punchbowlers with Tony Powell successful 20-17.

Replying for the Bowlers, Dave Peacock, Bunny Reeson and Steve Skelton triumphed 18-9 for the balance of the points.

A40 took all the points from Jolly Farmers with an overall win of 42-29.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, bottom team Patriarchs put up a good fight against Autos, losing the additional points by just one shot.

For the underdogs, Michael Rate won 23-10.

Replying for the Autos, Norman Wright succeeded 27-13.

Dynamics, in the lower region of the table, produced a good result against the Burtons, winning 42-18 overall.

Cosmos fell to the Golfers when Dave Fox lost to Norman Ablard 18-11 and Jean Thompson picked up a last end count of one to draw the game with David Marshall 15-15.

Top-of-the-league Royal Mail negotiated a tough game against Strollers.

Barbara Kenny, Ted Bloodworth and Geoff Taylor won fairly comfortably 18-12 and Jo Sharp, Jill Smith and Keith Sharp, 12-6 behind, picked up a crucial count of five on end 13 before dropping behind on the penultimate end, eventually finishing 14-14.

Poachers moved to second spot when they beat Central, skips Mick Dodes and Brian Sansam with winning scorecards of 31-9 and 25-10.

Pilgrims’ march to the Cammacks Division Three title is relentless.

Matched against a good Amateurs team they had an overall win of 62-15.

Bias beat higher-placed Shipmates 38-20 overall.

U3 proved too good for the Saxons.

Tracey Hodgson won 20-9 but this was surpassed Howard Williams for U3, successful 21-8.

Vikings, in second, beat Fairways as John Millership triumphed 13-12 against Heather Scarboro and Doug Staples won 18-8 against Carol Nundy.