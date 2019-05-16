Triathlete Liz will represent Great Britain at European Championships - after overcoming fear of water

Boston Triathlon Club’s Liz Cannon is preparing to represent Great Britain at the ETU European Triathlon Championships in Romania - just three years after overcoming her fear of water.

The 48-year-old will compete in a middle distance race at Targu Mures on July 7.

Liz, a coach at the Boston club, is nicknamed the Mighty Atom because she stands just 4ft 10ins tall.

“I’ve only been swimming front crawl for two years,” Liz, who works at Pilgrim Hospital’s A&E department, told The Standard.

“I’ve always had a fear of water. But I’m glad I kept going and feel on cloud nine to have qualified.”

Liz booked her place in the GB squad at an Outlaw Half competition at Holkham, Norfolk - which saw her undertake a 1.2-mile open swim, 56-mile cycle and half marathon - last year.

Now she will take on the same challenge in Romania, beginning in Bezid Lake before heading around the scenic town of Sangeorgiu de Padure on two wheels and foot in the 45-49 years category.

“The great thing about triathlon is that, because of the age groups, you can keep on competing at any age,” she added.

Liz’ is being sponsored by Emergency Response Training Solutions but is on the lookout for additional support.

Anyone interested can contact her at looby.cannon@gmail.com.