Triathletes begin Midlands series

Boston Triathlon Club members headed north for the Lincoln Sprint Triathlon.

The OSB Events-hosted race is in its 12th year and is the first of four events in the Midlands Sprint Series.

The event started and finished at the David Lloyd Leisure Club, Burton Waters.

Athletes took on a 400m pool swim, 23k bike through the area’s scenic villages, including Doddington, before returning for a 5k run along the towpath of the Fossdyke canal.

Results: Sprint Triathlon - Katie Ball 01:11.00, 2nd (F) 25-29; Linda Rands 01:28.51, 5th (F) 50-54; Rachel Satchwell 01:29.29, 9th (F) 40-44; Kimberley Bolland 01:30.06, 5th (F) 35-39; Jade Hawkins 01:30.18, 9th (F) 25-29; Ben Marsters 01:05.51, 3rd (M) 30-34; Alan Wheeler 01:07.01, 3rd (M) 45-49; Chris Firth 01:08:41, 2nd (M) 40-44; Adam Sellars 01:13.54, 8th(M) 30-34; Peter Mittertreiner 01:19.48, 9th (M) 50-54; Jonathan Francis 01:24.24, 28th (M) 45-49; Thomas Owen 01:27.21, 23rd (M) 35-39; Charles Roberts 01:28:38, 13th (M) 55-59; Philip Roberts 01:30:45, 21st (M) 50-54. Relay Sprint Triathlon - Team Philips 01:25.29, 7th Mixed (Tegan Phillips - swim, Barry Douce - bike/run).