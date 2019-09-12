Triathletes ExCeL at London competition

Boston Triathlon Club members competed at the Live to Tri London Triathlon.

There were super sprint, sprint and Olympic distances on offer at the event, based at the ExCeL Centre, where the hall hosted both the transitions and a loop of the run.

The swim took place in the Royal Victoria Dock while the bike leg was an urban ride, passing iconic landmarks on the way to Westminster before turning at Big Ben and heading to Billingsgate before returning to the ExCel to start the run.

Boston athletes took on the Olympic distance, a 1,500m swim, 40k bike and a 10k run.

Results: Nick Ward (M40-44) 2:12.31, 6th; Chris Firth (M40-44) 2:18.45, 14th; Zoe Ward (F35-39) 3:00.16, 24th; Thomas Owen (M35-39) 3:06.51, 202nd; Philip Roberts (M50-54) 3:07.11, 78th.

Pictured are the Boston triathletes at the ExCeL centre.