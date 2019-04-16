Triathletes hit the marathon trail

Boston Triathlon Club members took part in the fourth annual Boston Marathon, Half and Fun Run on a cold ad breezy Sunday.

Adam Sellers and Lynsey Ballans took on the full 26.2-mile marathon distance, a first for both athletes.

Jamie Stanton.

Adam finished in 4:40.02 to finish 107th senior male 18-39, an excellent first marathon time and a strong building block for his season with upcoming 26-miler in Edinburgh and Iron Man Wales event.

Lynsey was not running in the normal red of Boston Triathlon but was instead wearing the running colours of Sarcoma UK, the club’s chosen charity for the year.

Lynsey finished with her friend Karen Hindle in a time of 5:24.02, the 64th veteran female 40-49.

The half marathon 13.1-mile distance was well represented with six athletes running in club colours.

Marcus Kenning.

Tom Owen and Mel Wheeler both earned personal best times of 1:52.55 (63rd senior male 18-39) and 1:54.39 (27th veteran female 40-49) respectively.

Marcus Kenning continued his training for the Outlaw Nottingham Full Iron Man in July with a time of 2:03.11 (82nd veteran male 40-49).

In the battle of the brothers, Phil Roberts claimed victory over sibling Charles Roberts with a time of 2:15.44 (57th senior veteran male 50-59). Charles’s clocked 2:31.56 (64th senior veteran male 50-59).

Jamie Stanton supported a fellow competitor around the course in good preparation for his busy triathlon season, finishing in 2:59.25 (103rd veteran male 40-49).