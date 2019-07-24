Triathletes taking on middle distance test

Boston Triathlon Club members competed at the Outlaw Half Holkham.

The 18th century Holkham Hall provides a truly stunning backdrop to the swim, both transitions and the run, while the single-loop bike course took participants on an unforgettable journey through some of the most beautiful countryside and coastal roads Norfolk has to offer.

The 1.2-mile swim took place in the Holkham Lake, part of the park designed by William Kent in 1729.

Passing through the transition area in front of the hall, the 56-mile bike carried triathletes up past the obelisk and out onto a loop of the sweeping Norfolk roads, which took in Dersingham and Fakenham at their extremities before heading back towards Wells next the Sea, Holkham Hall and transition once more.

The final leg, a 13.1-mile half marathon, had the triathletes run three laps of the 3,000-acre park.

Boston Triathlon Club had 10 individuals and one relay team competing in the event, with Lynsey Ballans, Marcus Kenning and the relay team of Jo Lovell, Caroline Herriott, Emma Presgrave taking on their first middle distace event.

Results: Lynsey Ballans 48th (F) 40-44 (7:27.42), Adam Sellars 66th (M) 30-34 (6:10.08), Marcus Kenning 145th (M) 45-49 (6:22.30), Craig Mccallum 161st (M) 45-49 (6:41.14), Jamie Stanton 196th (M) 45-49 (8:36.59), Peter Mittertreiner 78th (M) 50-54 (6:26.13), Martin Jessop 111th (M) 50-54 (7:04.10), Colin Little 113th (M) 50-54 (7:06.46), Philip Roberts 121st (M) 50-54 (7:23.20), Charles Roberts 62nd (M) 55-59 (7:04.27).

Relay: Team Boston Belles 62nd (7:01.12).