Triathlon silver for Ball in Transylvania

Katie Ball scooped silver as four Boston Triathlon Club members represented Great Britain in Romania.

Competing at the ETU Transylvania 2019 Multisport Triathlon European Championships, Ben Marsters, Liz Cannon, Nick Ward and Katie took on the middle distance event in Târgu Mureș.

For Katie it was her fourth appearane in GB colours, while the otehr three were making their debuts.

The race comprised a 1.9k swim, 82k bike and 20k run.

The conditions for the weekend were extremely hot and the swim, held in Bezid Lake, was deemed to be compulsory none wetsuit due to the water temperature, with air temperatures ranging between 24-30C.

A short run from the lakeside to transition one to collect the bike before setting off on four laps of the there-and-back route along the walls of the river valley, each lap seeing over 220m of elevation gain.

Once off the bike it was through transition two and out on to the run. The course was flat but mentally draining as it was formed from four laps for the same 5k route through the town of Sângeorgiu de Pădure.

By this time the temperature had risen to over 35C.

Katie finished second in her female 25-29 section, with her sub-five-hour time.

Results: Ben Marsters 04:35.45, 8th (M30-34), Katie Ball 04:45.15, 2nd (F25-29), Liz Cannon 06:00.35, 13th (F45-49), Nick Ward 04:38.19, 8th (M40-44).

Boston Triathlon Club members competed at the National Water Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepoint Country Park in Nottingham in the Outlaw Triathlon weekend.

The Future Outlaws event gives junior triathletes the opportunity to take part in triathlon and is one of the few events where juniors get to compete at the same venue and in the same weekend as adults.

Open to 11-15 year-olds the junior triathletes had to swim 200m, bike 5k and run 1500m.

Results: Grace Kenning 26.33, 4th (F13), Jessica Herriott 26.45, 3rd (F11), Frank Kenning 27.39, 6th (M 11).

Taking place in the Regatta Lake at the National Water Sports Centre, the Big Swim Nottingham is a chance for open water swimmers to challenge themselves over a choice of three distances - 1,500m, 2,500m, or 5,000m.

Results: Jo Lovell 34.27, 3rd (1,500m F40-44), Martin Jessop 58.13, 7th (2,500m, M50-54).

The Outlaw Nottingham full distance triathlon is the culmination of the Outlaw Weekend, a 2.4-mile swim followed by the 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run.

Boston Triathlon Club had five triathletes competing as individuals and three teams of three competing in relays.

Club mmbers ran to raise money for Sarcoma UK.

Heavy rains forced the event to be postponed by the time the first swimmer emerged from the water, with the bike leg cancelled.

However, the hardy athletes took their places for the marathon.

