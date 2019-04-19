Trio are tickled pink

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s section held their annual Pink Day last Wednesday.

The event is set aside to raise money for the Breast Cancer Unit at Pilgrim Hospital.

The reverse waltz with stableford points format was won by Jenny Geeson, Chris Sherriff and Jacquie Short with 67 stableford points.

The runners-up with 65 points were Anne Wallhead, Yvonne Shaffarczyk and Kay Kadzionis.

The nine-hole competition was won by Jean Flynn, Gloria Tryner and Ruth Street, coming in with 33 points.

A total of £130 was raised.

The best dressed award on the day went to Yvonne Shaffarczyk and the 50/50 draw was won by Pam King, with Maureen Molson second.

Last Friday was the first leg of the League 4 South match against Woodhall B Ladies’s team, he visiting Woodhall side winning 2.5-1.5.

In a friendly match away at South Kyme last Tuesday Boston were beaten 2.5-1.5.