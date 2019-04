SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 122, Grantham 2nds 123-5 - Grantham won by five wickets.

Boston CC Seconds were beaten by five wickets as they entertained Grantham Seconds on Saturday.

Opener Ben Troops (30) top scored with support coming from Peter Mitchell (21), Sean Barnett (17) and Azeen Qadir (12).

However, the visitors reached the rquired runs in the 43rd over.

Sisa Tuntulwana (two), Dan Fox, Damian Lawson and Shaun Moore took the Grantham wickets.