TT double for Velo-One ace Roland

Velo-One Cycling Team’s Roland Kiraly continued the club’s recent run of success as he took victories at both the Witham Wheelers’ 25-mile and Lincoln Wheelers’ 10-mile events.

Kiraly, from Boston, stormed to victory in the former by a minute-and-a-half, setting a new personal best for the blue riband distance event, whilst he broke the event record at Lincoln with a blistering time of 20 minutes 11 seconds.

Teammate James Gelsthorpe continued the winning streak, taking victory at the aptly named Long Hill Time Trial near Buxton.

The event was run over 7.1km with an average gradient of three per cent, but reaching more 12per cent in places.

Gelsthorpe, last year’s Lincolnshire Road Race Association Hill Climb Champion, covered the course in 13 mins 25 seconds to comfortably win by over 30 seconds from the next fastest rider.

Elsewhere, Matt Elworthy continues to be one of the busiest riders on the regional time trial scene, competing in both the Witham Wheelers 25 (11th) and the Lincoln Wheelers 10 (8th) as well as local races in Sleaford and Boston as he prepared for the weekend’s Nev Crane Memorial event, held by Sleaford Wheelers.