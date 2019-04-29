Turkish delight for Boston golf pair

Dave Coupland and Jordan Wrisdale both finished in the money as they began their Challenge Tour campaigns in superb style.

Competing at the Turkish Airlines Challenge at Samsun Golf Club, the Boston duo were among seven competitors who finished tied for 29th.

Completing the four rounds in -13 saw both pocket 1,560 Euros apiece.

The overall winner was Scotland’s Connor Syme who completed his four rounds on -23.

Coupland (Woodhall Spa GC) returned to European golf’s second tier following a three-year break and ended Thursday on -5 with a superb round of 67, following that up with -3 in the second round on Friday.

Saturday saw him go round in 68 before adding a round of 71 on Sunday.

Wrisdale (Boston GC) and Billy Spooner (Boston West GC) made the step up to the Challenge Tour following success on last year’s EuroPro Tour.

Wrisdale began with a respectable round of 70 on the par-72 course before making the cut with a second round of 67.

Rounds of 68 and 70 followed.

Spooner also began in emphatic style, with a -5 round of 67 on Thursday, before a costly 75 on Friday saw him miss the cut.