Turkish medal haul for Evolution pair

Evolution Martial Arts fighters Nesta Baxter and Chelsea Leggatt left the Turkish Open with 10 medals between them.

Nesta waved goodbye to the junior section in style by claiming three golds and being ranked as the all-time number one female in the -60kg light continuous category.

In the seniors she added another gold and three further medals while Chelsea found herself on the podium three times.

The fourth International Turkish Kickboxing Open, a World Series tournament, was held in Antalya in Turkey with more than 2,000 entrants from countries including Argentina, India, Mauritius, Syria and Denmark competing, along with the Great Britain team.

After a busy weekend of fighting, 18-year-old Nesta fought across a variety of divisions in her final competition as a junior.

But she went out with a bang, winning gold in all three of her categories; -60kg light continuous, point fighting and kick light.

Nesta fought off world-class opponents from around the globe to top the podium.

This also means that Nesta finished her time in the junior divisions ranked as the all-time world number junior -60kg female light continuous category.

Nesta also competed in the senior divisions.

After some great fighting she won gold in the -60kg light continuous.

This was added to with silver in -60kg point fighting and bronze in the senior -60kg kick light and the point fighting senior grand champion.

Chelsea, 19, had an extremely successful event in the tough senior categories.

She claimed silver in the point fighting section and added bronze in the light continuous.

But Chelsea wasn’t don ethere, adding bronze in the point fighting grand champion, sharing the podium with her fellow teammate.