Two-day dressage challenge

Leverton’s Sheepgate Equestrian will host one of the 24 Petplan Equine Area Festivals, beginning tomorrow.

Thursday and Friday will see the 20th anniversary of this highly-respected dressage series for amateur riders.

The competition consists of 24 area festivals held all around the country from May to August, with qualifiers going on to contest one of eight area finals.

The Petplan Equine Area Festival Championships, which takes place in April 2020 at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire, then beckons those who gain the top scores.

“The Petplan Equine Area Festivals are more popular than ever and it is great to be an integral part of the 20th anniversary of the competition,” said Sarah Payne, Event Organiser at Sheepgate Equestrian.

“We are excited to be hosting this prestigious event and look forward to welcoming competitors and spectators, as well as celebrating this important milestone.”

The Area Festival series is a celebration of dressage at all levels from Preliminary to Intermediate II and is the most participated in series ever hosted by British Dressage.

“The Area Festivals are a real celebration of all levels of dressage and enable the competitors to showcase their dedication and partnership with their horse,” commented Kate Hopkins, Petplan Marketing Consultant.

“This year is even more special as we mark our 20th anniversary of sponsorship.

“We also want to thank Sheepgate Equestrian and the staff and volunteers who all go above and beyond to ensure that each competition is a huge success.”