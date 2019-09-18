Two fights in two days for Harmon

Boston Amateur Boxing Club youngster Harvey Harmon endured an action-packed weekend as he fought twice within 24 hours.

On Saturday, the club travelled to Newark ABC’s home show, where Harmon took on local fighter Alfie Briggs.

He wasted no time in getting to work, forcing the taller Briggs to retreat on the back foot.

Harmon was the busier fighter and landed the meatier punches.

Athough he didn’t have things all his own way he ran out a deserved split decision winner.

Fast forward 16 hours and he was in action against Charlie Sorensen of Cleethorpes’ Fusion ABC.

The bout began at an energetic pace with Harmon again being the more aggressive fighter, taking the fight to the Grimsby boy.

The taller Sorensen was intent on picking Harvey off from range.

Some good exchanges throughout the bout from both boxers were administered, which was received warmly by the crowd.

Harmon gave a good performance but lost out on a close points decision on this occasion.

A rematch is set for The Boston ABC’s home show at Haven High on October 26.