Two fourth places for Wilson at Knockhill

Ben Wilson travelled north of the border to Knockhill for round five of the Dickies British Supersport championship - where he recorded two fourth-place finishes.

He collected points in the delayed sprint race and was fourth again in the feature race later in the day on Sunday.

In glorious sunshine on Saturday morning ,Wilson completed his qualifying in 11th place in the mixed grid of Supersport and GP2 riders (seventh in his class) and was anticipating a good race on Saturday afternoon.

However, a heavy thunderstorm put paid to any race action for Wilson as the track was flooded in parts and the race was postponed to Sunday morning.

With rain still falling and a wet track, Wilson lined up for the start of the sprint race.

He got away to a good start and moved up into ninth place overall (seventh in class) on the opening lap.

One lap later he passed Richard Kerr to move up to seventh overall (sixth in class) and continued to pull clear of the riders behind him.

With the leaders out of reach Wilson rode a lonely race through the remainder of the laps.

But in a twist of fate Sam Munro and Alastair Seeley crashed together on lap 13 which promoted Wilson to fifth place overall and fourth in the Supersport class.

The track had dried for the start of the feature race and Wilson got away to one of his quick starts from the third row.

He was up into fifth position on the first lap and entered into a battle for position with roads specialist Lee Johnston, who finally got the better of him on lap eight.

He was running sixth in the Supersport category but some of the GP2 bikes had demoted him down to ninth overall on lap 12.

When Johnston encountered a problem with his bike and pulled in to retire Wilson was promoted to fifth place but then Kerr passed him which put him back to sixth once again.

With six laps remaining Wilson passed Kerr to regain his fifth place and, when Rory Skinner pulled out of third place with a bike problem, he moved up to fourth and remained in that position to the chequered flag.

Although the podium still eludes Wilson, he now sits fourth place in the overall championship on 93 points, no mean feat for a rider who has taken three years or more away from racing to recover from his severe leg injury.

The next round is at Snetterton from July 19-21.