Two throws successes for Georgia

Breezy but predominantly dry conditions prevailed for the latest event in the Turnbull Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series at the Princes Royal Sports Arena.

The programme attracted entries from Norfolk and Humberside as well as representatives from clubs and schools throughout Lincolnshire.

In the senior women’s throws Helen Tooley recorded 6.01m in the shot putt and 23.33m in the hammer as she returned from injury.

Three Boston and District AC representatives in the under 15 girls’ group registered encouraging performances.

Megan Reid won the long jump with a clearance of 3.82m, finished second in the mixed 100m (15.8 secs) and claimed third position in shot (5.67m).

Georgia Ward won shot (7.01m) and hammer (16.82m) and came second in 75m hurdles (19.4 secs). Given the same time as teammate Georgia, Alex Frick just edged the hurdles and finished second in the shot (5.86m).

In a very competitive under 13 age category three Gold Tops featured with Eleanor Lyddiatt securing victory in the 100m (14.5 secs) and runners-up place in triple jump (8.74m). Eleanor finished seventh in the shot (3.09m).

Jessica Frick was third in the triple jump (8.36m) and fourth in 70m hurdles (14.7 secs) and shot (5.11m).

Millie Walker secured a pair of fourths in 100m (15.4 secs) and triple jump (8.01m), adding fifth in shot (4.46m).

Three under 11 BADAC members produced pleasing performances with Jack Clark-Atkins recording a treble, winning whizzer (32.25m), long jump (3.49m) and 80m (12.8 secs).

Issy Reid won the girls’ long jump (3.05m), claimed third place in the whizzer (14.66m) and fifth over 80m (15.0 secs).

Lea Frick secured second position in the whizzer (20.62m), third in long jump (2.77m) and fourth in the 80m (14.3 secs).

In the under nines section Damian McNally won long jump (2.90m) and the whizzer (16.39m) and crossed the finish line second at the end of the 75m (13.8 secs).

Mia Clark-Atkins claimed runner-up spot in the long jump (2.37m), added a third place in the 75m (15.2 secs) and fourth in the whizzer (6.98m).

Theo Ward threw the whizzer 11.78m for second, added a third in 150m (31.6 secs) and finished one position lower in the 75m (15.8 secs).

The next match in the 2019 Turnbull Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series is on August 23rd and includes County Championship events not included in the Lincolnshire/Humber Championships weekend programme in May.

Championship events included in the programme are 1,500m steeplechase (under 17, Under 20 , senior and vet women), pole vault (under 13 boys and girls), 2,000m steeplechase (under 17 men), triple jump (under 15 girls) and 3,000m steeplechase (under 20, senior and veteran men).

Entries are invited from club and school athletes who have a Lincolnshire birth or residence qualification in advance via the Lincs AA website or on the evening.