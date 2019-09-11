Unanimous victory for boxer Brown

Coby Brown got Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s season off to a victorious start.

He was the unanimous points winner in Hucknall on Friday night as he faced the taller Jake Willis, of Brooklands ABC.

The bout began at a frantic pace as blows were thrown from all angles from both pugilists, Coby coming off the better.

A closer second round ensued as tiredness set in from both fighters.

A strong barrage of shots towards the end of the round from Coby opened a small cut on Willis’s left eye.

In round three it was the Birmingham fighter that wilted first as Coby produced a grandstand finish.

On Sunday morning the clubs Little Rockys class was out in force at Boston’s Central Park where they participated in a fun run to raise funds for the club.

A total of 28 youngsters, as young as four, completed the run and £370 was raised.