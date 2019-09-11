Unanimous victory for boxer Brown

Coby Brown with coaches Dennis Watson and John Sutton.
Coby Brown with coaches Dennis Watson and John Sutton.

Coby Brown got Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s season off to a victorious start.

He was the unanimous points winner in Hucknall on Friday night as he faced the taller Jake Willis, of Brooklands ABC.

The bout began at a frantic pace as blows were thrown from all angles from both pugilists, Coby coming off the better.

A closer second round ensued as tiredness set in from both fighters.

A strong barrage of shots towards the end of the round from Coby opened a small cut on Willis’s left eye.

In round three it was the Birmingham fighter that wilted first as Coby produced a grandstand finish.

On Sunday morning the clubs Little Rockys class was out in force at Boston’s Central Park where they participated in a fun run to raise funds for the club.

A total of 28 youngsters, as young as four, completed the run and £370 was raised.