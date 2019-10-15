Underdogs win battle of the Belles

Two of the Boston Belles Netball Club teams faced off against each other in the Winter League, the Rubies facing the Sapphires.

Belles Rubies came into this season on a high having been the undefeated winners of League B in the Summer League.

Belles Sapphires had struggled with finding their feet in previous seasons but have been working hard to build their confidence and work as a team on the court.

The atmosphere in both camps prior to the commencement of the game was buzzing with an air of friendly rivalry, both teams looking forward to a thrilling match.

The first quarter was filled with errors by both sides and lost chances were evident through poor and misdirected passes.

Perhaps nerves were playing a bigger part than anyone anticipated, but it was Sapphires who took advantage of these mistakes to forge ahead by two goals.

Rubies came out in the second quarter ready to dominate play and regain the lead by tactically using strong long passes straight into the shooting circle.

The third quarter was very much back and forth, but it was Sapphires that outplayed their club partners with cleaner passes and shots on target to get those goals and keep the lead.

With only two goals in it Rubies were determined to start the fourth quarter by regaining the momentum of play and bridge that goal difference.

And as the clock ticked down it looked like they were going to do it.

In true underdog fashion, Belles Sapphires battled to the final whistle, digging deep to find energy reserves they weren’t aware they possessed, to deservedly win the match by those all-important two goals.

Results: Baby Boltz 34 Boston Boltz Black 20, Belles Diamonds 13 Boston Boltz Purple 14, Boston Boltz Silver 26 Sleaford Storm 18, Bullettes Raiders 43 Flexi Birds Eagles 13, Bullettes Vandals 21 Flinders Flyers 10, Belles Ruby 32 Belles Sapphire 34, Boston Boltz Blue 35 Boston Boltz Pink 14, Boston Boltz Red 26 Tulips Yellow 11, Boston Boltz Sky 16 Tulips Blue 41, Bullettes Jets 21 Bullettes Steelers 21.