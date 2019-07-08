Vital win for Boston CC despite table reshuffle

Boston CC Firsts picked up a vital win with a 70-run victory at last year’s runners-up Grantham.

The Mayflower men’s only other victory in the Lincs ECB Premier campaign was the home win over Alford, who have withdrawn from the league with their results wiped out.

Zeeshan Saeed. EMN-140421-105636001

This left Boston at the bottom of the table and Grantham still in the title race ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Stand-in captain Jon Cheer lost the toss and Grantham’s captain had no hesitation in asking Boston to bat first.

his was all after a 90-minute delay.

James Dobson removed Azeem Qadir early but a steady partnership from Sam Holland and Cheer gave Boston a good platform for their innings.

When Holland fell to the off-spin of Neil Stevenson, Boston were 101-2.

Cheer and Adeesha Thilanchana pushed the score along before quick wickets of Cheer and then Mahir Yousuff saw Boston at 144-4.

Thilanchana and Luke Gilding then added 56 for the fifth wicket before the overseas professional fell for 52.

Boston ended their allotted 38 overs on 201-5.

After the tea interval, Boston set about defending their total to pick up their first official win of the season.

A steady opening partnership of 57 from Daniel Webb and Jaden Fell gave Boston a fright but a wicket apiece for Tim Bell and Scott Elleray, then two more for Elleray, saw Grantham struggling at 72-4.

Dobson and Carl Wilson started to re-build the innings but Paul Deans joined the wicket-takers, picking up Dobson for 21 before Thilanchana removed Alex Kettle.

Deans and Thilanchana both picked up two more wickets to end Grantham’s innings on 131 in the 29th over.

Boston’s 70 run win saw them pick up 20 points to close the gap on ninth place.

“It was a huge scalp for us,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“Over the past few weeks it has been better. We should have beaten Lindum and put up a great effort against Bourne when we had a lot of first teamers missing.”

The pick of Boston’s bowlers were Elleray with 3-26 (8) and Deans 3-19 (4.5).

An excellent 98 from Zeeshan Saeed wasn’t enough for Freiston, Leake and Leverton as a poor performance led to a heavy defeat away to Woodhall Spa Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Freiston won the toss and batted first on an excellent pitch.

Saeed raced to 50 in a scintillating innings that included a huge six onto the pavilion roof.

The opening partnership made 109 before Richard Paul was bowled by Cherry for 30 in the 21st over.

With an excellent platform set Freiston were unable to take advantage a post an imposing total.

Cherry and Haslam bowled tightly for Woodhall as the scoring rate plummeted.

Freiston lost Abdul Moeed for 22 and Usman Ahmed for 12, before a tired Saeed was run out for 98.

Freiston stumbled to 200 off their 45 overs, but on an excellent pitch with a fast outfield that score looked below par.

Woodhall made a solid start to their reply before they lost Cherry for 10, caught by Tommy Atkinson off the bowling of Ollie Booth.

However, Freiston were unable to stem the flow of runs and weren’t helped by ill-disciplined bowling and poor fielding.

Hodson made 67 before he was trapped LBW by Abdul Moeed, but that didn’t stop Woodhall’s swift march to victory.

The home side reached their target in the 32nd over, with Laurenzi unbeaten on 62 and Grant on 30.

Boston Seconds claimed a nine-wicket success at home to Long Sutton.

Dan Fox took six wickets for the loss of 59 runs as the away side were dismissed for 105 in the 23rd over, Damian Lawson adding three victims.

Half centuries from Ben Troops (51 not out) and Tom Norris (50) helped Boston to a victorious 107-1.

Graves Park were beaten by five wickets at Belton Park on Saturday.

Martin Hodgson (45) and Jack Ashton (41) helped the Park men to 124 runs before being dismissed in the 32nd over.

Belton reached 126-5 in the 35th over, with Hodgson and Ashton both claiming two wickets apiece.

Boston Thirds were beaten by five wickets when they hosted Moulton Harrox in the SLBL Division One.

Rowan Evans (26) top scored as Boston posted 119-8 after 45 overs.

With the ball Michael Troops claimed three wickets for the loss of five runs, but Moulton went on to reach 121-5.

In the SLBL Division Two, Freiston’s second team enjoyed a thrilling victory over their counterparts from Belton Park in a superb match.

Freiston made 154, mainly thanks to an unbeaten 71 from JP Horton.

After losing early wickets Bonakeli Njovana and Horton rebuilt for Freiston.

The big hitting Horton made his best score of the season to take Freiston to a competitive score.

Freiston started well with the ball with Stewart Kirtley claiming four wickets in his opening spell.

Freiston’s fielding was also fantastic with excellent catches from Connor Goodfellow, Gwion Joyce and Tom Appleyard.

A wicket apiece for Njovana and Tom Appleyard reduced the hosts to 114-7, which soon became 124-9.

However, Belton’s final pair began to edge their way towards the target. Belton needed two to win when they tried a quick single in the covers, but Tim Laverton kept his cool and his excellent throw saw the batsmen run out, giving Freiston a wonderful victory by just one run.

Boston’s Sunday side claimed a 10-run victory at home to Woodhall Spa in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

Adeesha Thilanchana (76), Ben Troops (51) and Mahir Yousuff (40) guided Boston to 221-9 off their 40 overs at the Mayflower, Will Sharpe taking five wickets for the loss of 51 runs.

Brandan Laurenzi (55), Matthew Todd (38) and Henry Wilson (30) clocked up runs for Woodhall bu they ended their innings on 211-9.

Troops claimed three Woodhall wickets.

Revesby sit third in the Premier Division following their 32-run win at Fulbeck.

Robert Knight’s unbeaten 50 helped Revesby reach 142 before they were dimissed.

Mark Twells (23) and Will Laird (20) added support.

Hosts Fulbeck were dismissed for 110 with Michael Ridding taking four wickets and Jamie Lewis three.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three, Revesby Seconds were beaten by eight wickets at Carholme.

Revesby were dismissed for 71 before the home side responded with 73-2 in the 18th over.