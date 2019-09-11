Wetherby success for Hardy and Burt

A north wind helped the winning pigeon to cover 87 miles in 88 minutes when Boston and District Flying Club staged their race from Wetherby on Saturday.

Winners were the successful partnership of John Hardy and John Burt.

Results: 1 Hardy and Burt 1731 yards per minute, 2, 3 and 4 Frost and Spooner 1635, 1551 and 1496, 5 and 6 Hardy and Burt 1488 and 1486, 7, 8 and 9 D. Brackenbury 1475, 1318 and 1312, 10 Gough and Reed 1222, 11 A Newton and Son 1129, 12 Gough and Reed 1048.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1 Mr and Mrs T. Welby 1399, 2 and 3 F Corby 1166 and 860.